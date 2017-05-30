PARLIAMENTARY candidates for Oxford joined a loved-up photo op among the buttercups on Port Meadow.

The three potential politicians for the city joined 50 nature lovers to join hands in a massive human heart on Friday evening.

The stunt was co-ordinated by the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) to highlight the importance of the environment in the General Election.

The trust invited all parliamentary candidates, but none of the 'incumbent' MPs – who last held Oxford seats – showed.

Instead the nature lovers were joined by Labour's Marie Tidball – standing for Oxford West and Abingdon – and Lib Dem Kirsten Johnson and independent Chaka Artwell, both standing for Oxford East.

Ms Tidball, who has lived and worked in Oxford since 2002, spoke of the protection Port Meadow has enjoyed under EU environmental legislation, and said her party had committed to 'preserving and enhancing' environmental protection.

Mr Artwell described how he was inspired by the documentary film An Inconvenient Truth which highlights the way the environment is polluted by human waste.

He said: "We’re using Mother Nature as a dustbin and is has to stop."

Dr Johnson, meanwhile, who lived close to Port Meadow for many years, outlined the party’s pledge to introduce five 'green laws for green transport'; a 'zero-carbon Britain', 'green buildings' and a 'Nature Act'.