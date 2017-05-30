ALL lines have reopened after an Oxford train was forced to make an unscheduled stop in High Wycombe following reports of a man acting suspiciously.

Armed officers evacuated the London Marylebone to Oxford train at about 3.20pm.

Thames Valley Police stopped and checked two men at the scene and they have since been released.

Chiltern Railways is reporting disruption to all services including ten minute delays through Oxford.

It said both lines through High Wycombe were blocked as the emergency services dealt with the incident, warning passengers to expect delays until 4.30pm.

Thames Valley Police said there had been no arrests and thanked the public for bring potentially suspicious activities to its attention.

People on social media have been reacting, with one eyewitness Tweeting to say the station is at "standstill" and another stating onlookers have been asked to move as far away from the station as possible.

HIGH WYCOMBE TRAIN STATION. AT STANDSTILL.ARMED FORCES. ....😨😨 pic.twitter.com/BtcDBlrd5o — ali (@m8tr1x) May 30, 2017



