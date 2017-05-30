THERE might be an age difference of 100 years between this pair but this great-grandmother certainly knows how to ride with her great-grandchild in style.

New Marston resident Barbara Harvey can often be seen heading out on her scooter from her home at Marston Court residential home through Oxfordshire’s beauty spots.

On this occasion the 101-year-old was joined by youngster Blake who is three generations her younger.

The nine month old joined his great-grandmother for the outing and the pair both donned their summer hats to enjoy the sunshine as they scooted through nearby Milham Nature Reserve.

Blake took charge as the look-out role as he headed up the convoy in the scooter basket.

Marston Court care home activity coordinator Paul Lucas said: “We regularly go out to the nature reserve as it is right next door and the residents love going there as it is so much fun.

“Barbara loves looking at the wild flowers and taking her book . On this particular occasion we went out on May 24 and Barbara’s grand daughter was here so she came along too with great grandson Blake.

“We put baby Blake in the basket for just a bit of fun for the picture.”

The 101-year-old, who used to be a teacher at Bishop Kirk School in North Oxford, has lived at the care home for about 18 months after previously living close to Iffley Road.

Mr Lucas added: “I remember during what must have been last summer asking Barbara about going on a scooter and she said she never had before in her life. So I said well come on then give it a go and she has taken to it like a duck to water. She just loves it.”