THE organiser of the weekend’s Common People event has described Oxford festival-goers as ‘absolutely amazing’ after a perfect two days in the sun.

More than 20,000 music lovers packed South Park on each day of the festival, which was brought to a rousing end on Sunday night by dance music legend Pete Tong accompanied by a classical orchestra.

The show by the Heritage Orchestra was one of the highlights of a thrilling and diverse day of live music which also featured sets by Oxford’s Dutty Moonshine Big Band, The Cuban Brothers and chart-topping hip-hop and soul singer Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, who led the crowd in a massed sing-along to his hit Human.

Tong delighted house music fans with a set of club classics dating back over four decades, joined by guest singers Ella Eyre and Becky Hill. He dedicated a section of the show to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Rob da Bank, who also runs the popular Bestival and Camp Bestival festivals, said: “Oxford, you were absolutely amazing and really got into the spirit of things. Thank you so much! It was a great weekend and brilliant to be back in Oxford for our second year. We had some incredible music delights, and even the sun got his hat on!

“Thanks also to Oxford City Council for letting us do it and for coming along and enjoying it. Oxford did itself proud.”

Local bands made up a large part of the line-up, with appearances by Witney producer Andy Hill’s Death of Hi-Fi, bands ColdRedLight and Kanadia, and rapper Shaodow.

Saturday’s line-up was topped by reggae artist Sean Paul, who described the audience as “crazy, amazing and wild” after his headline set, and joked that they were so loud he had lost his hearing. Despite gloomy weather forecasts, the rain held off and the sun shone for most of the weekend.

Saint Etienne singer Sarah Cracknell, who lives near Oxford, said: “I came last year and had a great time so wanted to come back and play. It’s great to see the whole of Oxford coming out for a big festival.

“We don’t do this all the time, so it never gets boring. In fact I was quite nervous as I have two kids at school here and there are a few other parents here who don’t know what I do!”

Olly Wills, from Binsey, was playing with his band The Epstein on a local music stage curated by Ronan Munro of music magazine Nightshift.

He told the crowd: “It’s wonderful to see a music festival in Oxford. Walking with our instruments to a festival is not something we normally do.”

Among those enjoying the music and sun were Magda Svensson, originally from Sweden but living in Headington.

She said: “It’s lovely to see people having a good time and wearing glitter in the middle of the city. It’s beautiful.”

Looking glamorous in a wedding dress was Hannah Gibson, from Cardiff, who celebrated her hen party at the festival.

She said: “We came here because we heard how good last year’s was. And it has been amazing.”

The leader of Oxford City Council Bob Price praised Rob da Bank and his team for the event’s smooth organisation. He said: “It went very well. It really was very impressive. The quality of music was outstanding, the standard of presentation was extremely high and the whole place had a nice feel.

“It’s a huge asset to Oxford, and is just the right sort of thing for a bank holiday. It’s an early summer celebration, and for people that like pop music it’s a great event and South Park is a great place to have it.

“The organisers are very experienced and run it like a military operation. Last year went well and this year was even more efficient. People have been saying how much they enjoyed it.”