GLEAMING new murals, a 'labyrinth' and a plethora of spaces for quiet contemplation have been laid on for visitors to a Blackbird Leys church this week.

The Church of the Holy Family in Cuddesdon Way, Oxford, is taking part in Thy Kingdom Come, an international drive to encourage people to pray over Ascension and Pentecost.

Between now and Sunday, June 4, people who would not normally attend church are encouraged to visit and use the space as they wish from 9am to 5pm daily.

Vicar the Rev Heather Carter said: "This is an initiative started by the Archbishop of Canterbury that has gone global.

"It's getting churches and groups of people together just to pray. Some churches are having a big, one-night event; we decided to go for the open church idea."

On Tuesday last week missionary students from the Church Missionary Society visited Blackbird Leys to cut the grass in front of the church cafe.

A 'labyrinth' has been mown into the lawn for people to follow, which the Rev Carter said was a very 'Medieval, monkish way to pray'.

She said: "It's a maze but there's no dead ends. The idea is that you walk from the outside inwards and in the middle is God; you spend time there and walk back out towards the world, having met with God."

To mark the occasion the front of the church has been emblazoned with a series of freshly-painted murals depicting people praying in groups.

Inside, a series of specially-created 'prayer spaces' have been created for people to enjoy some peace and quiet or to pray.

Gloria Phillips, who works in the church's Communi-tea Cafe, said: "The prayer spaces are lovely. They are absolutely gorgeous.

"Some people are born believers, and have understanding of the Bible and praying and Jesus, but don't like going to church. It would be nice to have more people here."