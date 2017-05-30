OWNERS of a much-loved bookshop have bowed out after more than a decade in the business.

Mark and Nicki Thornton are beginning a fresh chapter of their lives, leaving Mostly Books in Abingdon in the hands of someone who 'fell in love' with the store.

The couple have sold the Stert Street shop after two years searching for a suitable successor, naming Sarah Dennis as the new owner.

Mr Thornton, who opened the independent shop with his wife in July 2006, said: "When we announced our decision to sell, we were very clear that we wanted to find the right person to take over.

"I am thrilled and delighted that we will be handing the keys to Sarah. She is someone who we've got to know very well over recent months, who shares our passion and love for reading, children's books, events and community book selling.

"Our staff have also been brilliant, continuing to work hard over a long period of uncertainty and change. I have no doubt the future of Mostly Books is in very safe hands."

The couple, who have two sons aged 10 and 13, will continue to live in Abingdon.

They pledged to stay true to their passion for books, especially as Mrs Thornton is set to become a published children's author next year.

She said: "I am sad to be moving on, but equally excited about a change from bookseller to author. We feel we have been privileged to run Mostly Books for the last decade.

"We would like to thank our customers, staff and suppliers for incredible support. Many have become friends, and it is thrilling to know the shop is in the hands of someone with new energy and excitement."

They have already passed on the keys to Ms Dennis, but will be working with her to ensure a smooth transition.

Ms Dennis is a relative newcomer to the trade, who dreamt of opening her own bookstore after being inspired by one in Scotland.

The Chipping Norton resident has previously worked in a Waterstones book shop, but spent much of her career as a project manager in finance.

She said: "I had always wanted to own a bookshop but didn't think it would ever be possible.

"I started to investigate the feasibility of setting up somewhere myself - it never crossed my mind that I would be lucky enough to find such a great business up for sale.

"As soon as I visited Mostly Books for the first time, I fell in love with it and was determined to make it mine."

Residents are invited to party at the shop on Saturday, June 24, to coincide with Independent Bookshop Week.

Staying in Abingdon