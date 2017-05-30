DRIVERS got out of their cars and shoppers dropped their bags as an entire town centre fell silent to remember to victims of last week's Manchester bombing.

An estimated 400 people gathered in Wantage on Saturday to form an enormous ring of hands around the market place.

Honouring the 22 people killed in the blast at Manchester Arena last Monday, the crowd gathered for exactly 2.22pm and fell silent for two minutes and 22 seconds.

The event was co-ordinated by Wantage Carnival organiser Ray Collins at the request of several friends.

When he asked the police and town council for permission to close the Market Place on market day, with just days' notice, he said it was granted 'without hesitation'.

Mayor Steve Trinder and other councillors joined the 'ring of 'remembrance' along with town cryer Dave Richardson.

As the agreed time approached, Mr Collins – who manages Peter Ledbury electricals in Grove Street – explained that the circle was 'to remember the 22 innocent victims who sadly lost their lives and show the injured and their families that Wantage was standing with them shoulder-to-shoulder'.

The Mayor also spoke of his pride in the people of a Wantage turning out in such great numbers, at short notice, to show solidarity.

At exactly 2.22pm the town cryer rang his bell to begin the silence.

Shoppers, market stall holders and shop staff all stood mute, and even some motorists in queues waiting to enter the market place got out of their cars and stood in silence.

The crowd also donated £250 which will be sent to the Mayor of Manchester to pass on to the affected families.

Mr Collins said afterwards: "After an incredibly emotional week, the way the people of Wantage came out to honour the victims was truly amazing.

"We may be separated by hundreds of miles but we all united in sorrow."

Mr Collins organised Saturday's event after the sudden loss of his own father Kenneth Alfred Collins, also on Monday.

He added: "My dad would have had strong feelings about the tragedy and I'm sure he would have been looking down on us with as much pride as we all felt standing there."