FAMILIES looking for a way to enjoy the hot weather took to an outdoor pool in Wallingford for some fun in the sun.

Dozens of children spent the weekend splashing around in the heated Riverside Outdoor Pool, swimming and enjoying the thrills of Jubilee Splash Park as it opened for its summer season this weekend.

Temperatures soared to about 25C throughout the afternoon, with humidity growing into the evening.

One youngster who enjoyed her time at the pool was six-year-old Pippa, who was enjoying some mum-and-daughter time with Lizzie Guinney.

The family live in Bagshot, Surrey, but were spending the weekend visiting Mrs Guinney's uncle and aunty who live in Wallingford.

She said she had a great time at the pool and enjoyed braving the deep end the most.

Mrs Guinney, who studied geography in Christ Church, Oxford, and is now a geography teacher, said: "We had a lovely time at the pool and it was nice and warm. The pool was 29 degrees so it was actually warmer in than out.

"Pippa said the best thing about the whole trip was making some friends at the camp site."

The family, who are regulars at the pool when they visit, stayed at a nearby campsite over the weekend before heading home on Sunday.