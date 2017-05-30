SCOUTS from across Oxfordshire were among thousands to take part in a three-day adventure camp on the grounds of Blenheim Palace.

More than half of Oxfordshire’s Scouting members came together for OxonJam, an event that had been planned since 2015 and represents the largest gathering of scouts in Oxfordshire for four years.

Run by a team of 1,000 volunteers, the event saw 4,500 Scouts from Oxfordshire and around the world on the grounds of the historic palace over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Tom Brackerridge, 12, from 40th Oxford Scout Group, said he had a great time over the weekend.

He added: “I love doing all the interactive stuff and getting involved. OxonJam has given me so many different opportunities to meet up with young people my age and make new friends.”

Participants camped on the grounds for three nights and enjoyed 50 adventurous activities from abseiling to zorbing.

The young people - including scout groups from Cowley, Abingdon, Wantage, Witney and Brize Norton - worked together and learned about the global community, protecting the environment, conservation work and recycling.

Volunteer Paul Thompson, who led the team of volunteers behind the event’s organisation, said: “We were so excited to welcome Scouts from across Oxfordshire, around the UK and overseas to create lasting memories and international friendships.

“We developed a small team of 12 Scout volunteers who worked together over the last two years to create such an amazing event.”

OxonJam, which takes place every four years, has been working with charities such as WaterAid, Oxfam and the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association to encourage the scouts to engage with major ethical issues.

Becca Underwood, 22, head of charities and community impact at the event and one of the adult volunteer leaders from Bicester, praised volunteers for bringing the event to fruition.

She said: "We were working on this year's event for the past two years to make sure that the young people had the time of their lives.

“Of course, none of this would be possible without the support and leadership of the huge numbers of adults who give their time and they enjoyed the same amount of fun, challenge and adventure as the young people."

It took more than 1,000 hours to build the structures on site in less than a week, and during the build week, more than 1,000 miles were driven by vehicles on site.