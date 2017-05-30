YOUNGSTERS have been flexing their political muscles as they canvass their classmates ahead of their very own election.

Inspired by the General Election on June 8 called by Prime Minister Theresa May, headteacher of Harwell Primary School Bryn Gibson thought his students would benefit from running their own mini-ballot.

But rather than focusing on funding for the NHS or the looming prospect of Brexit, the year six pupils sought to create manifestos that would speak to their fellow pupils.

Mr Gibson said it was extremely important for children to be engaged with politics and democracy.

He added: "Research has shown that if children have an interest at a young age that carries forward.

"So with this snap election it was just this gift that we couldn't miss.

"It is our responsibility to help engage children with our political system and democracy.

"In reality it is not all that long before they will be able to vote and we want to make sure that they are starting to have a political voice."

From a friendship bench in the playground to cooking lessons and pets in the classroom, the school's eldest students have put forward candidates for their own political parties: the Manner party, the Confide party, the Economy of Futuristics party and the Educated Fantasy party.

Mr Gibson added: "We have been encouraging the students to write their own manifestos.

"They've made rosettes and posters, so other students in the school can wear their colour and support each political party."

In two weeks time students will vote for their favourite party on the same day as the general election.

Mr Gibson added: "We have hired out a room in the village hall so the children will be going to the same building where their parents and relatives will be going.

"We wanted to do it away from the school to make it even more special for them."

And once the election is over the elected party will be given £250 to begin implementing ideas in their manifesto.

Mr Gibson said: "We wanted the election to have purpose, so I looked in our budget and managed to get a pot together for the winning party.

"They need to use that money to start putting in place what they pledged in their manifesto.

"They will learn that it will not be as easy as they think, for example one group wants to have cooking classes across the school, but obviously £250 won't stretch that far."