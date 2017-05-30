CIRCUS acts will be clowning around Bicester as one of the country's oldest attractions pitches up in town.

Clowns, contortionists and gymnastics will be among the many performers putting on a show for audiences in the Ginett Circus from tomorrow.

Residents are invited to head along to be part of the circus audience and enjoy a night of traditional circus fun and laughter.

The show will include Mexican clown Gerry, who has 'smuggled all his craziness into the UK', and he will be joined by gymnast Lisandra from Cuba.

She said: "Ginnett Circus is one of the oldest and it is coming back to Bicester.

"We have a long and interesting history and an exciting new show that is completely up to date to show the audiences."

The gymnast added: "Hula hoops, quick change, balance, contortion, clowns and funny dogs are things you could see in a talent show on TV, but what is even better than to see it live.

"The audience will be able to see the talents from so close, where normally only the judges would see them."

The circus will pitch up at the Rugby club in Oxford Road and stage shows from Wednesday through to Sunday.

As well as Gerry the clown and Lisandra, Vitzo from Hungary will show off her glass balancing skills, Maria from Russia will bring her her hula hoops and 'Vader the wonder dog' will appear alongside Ringmaster Patrick.

Lisandra added: "It is a smooth running fun filled performance that captivates the audience from the beginning to the end.

"A show that once again proves that circus art is valued entertainment for all ages. The long family history and the friendly image make Circus Ginnett truly unique entertainment and soon as you step into our big top you will feel the magic called circus."

Shows will begin on Wednesday from 3pm, then Thursday 3pm and 6pm, Friday 3pm and 6pm, Saturday 2pm and 5pm and Sunday 2pm.

Tickets are £7 when quoting the Bicester Advertiser article and can be booked by contacting 07582353634. For more details see circusginnett.com