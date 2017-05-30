EVERY year thousands of visitors flock to the Ashmolean Museum to admire some of its famous and priceless works of art.

But last summer something was slightly amiss, as one of the works in the British Impressionism collection was replaced with a fake.

It was part of Sky Arts programme 'Fakes' and was one of seven paintings replaced at museums across Great Britain.

On June 16 the identity of the faked work will be revealed when Fakes: The Great Reveal exhibition opens and all seven paintings go on display in The Wilson gallery in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, until October 15.

It will give people the chance to find out whether they successfully spotted the fake when it was on display at the Ashmolean in Broad Street, Oxford.

Columnist, author and restaurant critic Giles Coren, who will open the exhibition, said: "Filming the series gave me an astonishing window into the skills, tricks and tactics of master copyists who need staggering chutzpah as well as considerable talent to execute apparently identical copies of the great works of art.

"I'm delighted that members of the public can now see the paintings produced for the series in person for the first time at this one-off exhibition on display at The Wilson this summer."

The display will be the first time viewers will be able to see all seven fakes and one original from the series brought together.

It will give people the chance to sport the difference between an original and a forgery as well as giving them an insight into how the art world proves what is real and what is fake.

The exhibition will include a 'play-giarise' area where families can have fun creating their own forgeries.

Julie Finch, chief executive of The Cheltenham Trust which manages The Wilson, said: "“There is something about the ‘art’ of a forger which fascinates people and the Trust is delighted to be able to bring this one-off exhibition to Cheltenham which we think will prove really popular coming from a Sky Arts TV series to have a second life at The Wilson.

"We’re hoping this exhibition will bring in people who wouldn’t ordinarily think about coming to an art gallery as well as those with a deeper knowledge of the art world.”

The exhibition will be accompanied by a programme of activities and talks through the summer and autumn.