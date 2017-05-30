FULL details for the third phase in a 23-month long infrastructure improvement programme across Headington will go on display for the first time next week.

Oxfordshire County Council’s £12.5m Access to Headington project aims to improve the roads in and around the area to include bus lanes, upgraded crossings and improved carriageways.

Phase one near the Churchill Hospital has already ended and last month the second phase along The Slade got underway and is expected to be completed in October.

The next phase of works, which could start as early as June 19, will go on display at a public exhibition on Monday.

The free exhibition which is open to all, will be held at the Northway Community Centre, Dora Carr Close, Oxford.

It will be held on Monday June 5 between 2pm and 6pm and will feature the detailed plans for the next phase of works which will be carried out around Headley Way and Cherwell Drive.

Contractors and representatives from the county council will be on hand to answer questions about the project and show drawings ahead of the commencement of works.

Motorists have already been hit by severe delays in the area since the beginning oh the second phase of works at The Slade last month.

The severe delays hit by drivers in Headington prompted Oxford hospitals to warn drivers to expect delays of up to one hour in making their appointments.