IT WAS sequins and smiles all round for this year's Strictly Oxford 2017 contestants who took to the stage on Sunday.

A troupe of 18 dance couples put their best foot forward in an attempt to impress head judge and television dancer Robin Windsor to take home the Strictly Oxford glitter ball at Oxford New Theatre.

Each couple had to perform two dances, with a quick costume change in between, and everyone was on stage for a group dance. A public vote was then taken, with money being donated to the Oxford Children's Hospital, with the final six having to win over the judging team, which also included professional dancers Jennifer Benavidez and Kasia Miekus.

Despite hard work from all taking part, one couple stood out from the crowd to take home the crown: TOMMY SNIPE and Emma Shipton.

Mr Snipe, Oxford University Hospitals equality diversity and inclusion officer, was teamed up with professional dancer Miss Shipton and, along with the other contestants, have been training together for eight weeks to learn the jive and American Smooth Waltz.

He said: "It was so much fun. The first dance on stage was nerve-wracking and I found it really difficult to stop myself form shaking, but I enjoyed it.

"To go on to win was a special moment, I'm chuffed to bits but couldn't have done it without all the support I have had.

"It was a fantastic experience, and what made it for me was everyone else involved. Everybody was so supportive of each other and I think we all had a real strong sense of camaraderie.

"Special shout-out has to go to my dance partner Emma because I definitely wouldn't have been able to do it without her."

They celebrated the win with a group freestyle dance - in which all the couples formed five groups to create their own performance.

As well as the children's hospital, the Vale House Care Home, which specialises in dementia care, will also receive some of the funds raised from the event.

Everyone has been working hard to collect funds away from the dance studio and while final amounts are being calculated more than £20,000 has been collected so far.

Added to this will be all the money raised through Sunday's show, including that from that from the text vote for the dancers and final numbers are still being counted.

The second place prize was taken by make-up artist CLARE WEDDERBURN and professional dancer Ryan Frank Lloyd.

Contestant LARA HAYWARD, who came third in the competition with her partner Lee Barrett, said: "Strictly Oxford has been one of the best experiences of my life. I used to be scared of being on stage so just getting up there has given me so much confidence.

"It's been great getting to know and dancing with a group of inspiring and fun people, who will remain good friends, whilst making loads of money for charity and having so much fun while doing it.

"I don't know what I am going to do now its all over."