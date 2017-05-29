The Orchard Centre in Didcot is cordoned off this morning following the discovery of a suspicious package.

Officers from Thames Valley Police are on the scene while the item is investigated.

Officers are currently at Sainsbury’s in Didcot after a suspicious item was found. Cordons are in place while officers examine the item. — TVPSouth Oxon & VOWH (@tvpsouthandvale) May 29, 2017

The cordon is in place up of the top of Orchard Street and the junction with the Cineworld cinema, and to the Sainsbury's car park.

Station Road is also closed both ways.

In a statement made on Facebook at 10am, the force said: "Officers are currently at Sainsbury’s supermarket at the Orchard Centre in Didcot following a report of a suspicious item being found.

"A cordon is in place as a precaution in the area and officers appreciate the patience of members of the public while they are in attendance.

"Enquiries are under way to establish what the item is.

"Anyone who has any information or who wants to raise any issues can approach and speak to an officer at the scene or call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101."

Didcot resident Andrew Taylor, who was trying to get to the centre this morning, said he had seen staff and shoppers evacuated at about 9.30am.

He said: "All the staff had been moved away from the scene. It was pretty calm; people were obviously worried but there was no panic.

"There were four to five police cars. I've been told a suspicious package had either been delivered to Sainsbury's, or been found."

Staff at Sainsbury's this morning declined to comment.