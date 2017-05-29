The Orchard Centre in Didcot has re-opened this morning after being cordoned off amid reports of a suspicious package.

The item has now been 'made safe' but Sainsbury's remains closed and officers from Thames Valley Police are still investigating to find out the cause.

Earlier today the force tweeted the following:

Officers are currently at Sainsbury’s in Didcot after a suspicious item was found. Cordons are in place while officers examine the item. — TVPSouth Oxon & VOWH (@tvpsouthandvale) May 29, 2017

Officers are still at the Orchard Centre, Didcot. The suspicious item found has been made safe. Cordons will be lifted as soon as possible. — TVPSouth Oxon & VOWH (@tvpsouthandvale) May 29, 2017

In an updated statement, Thames Valley Police said: "Cordons are being lifted in the area around the Orchard Centre in Didcot following a report of a suspicious item being found at Sainsbury’s.

"The item was made safe and enquiries will continue to establish the circumstances.

"The supermarket is still cordoned off to the public while some further investigative work takes place. However surrounding shops are now able to reopen."

Officers thanked members of the community for their understanding and encouraged people to report similar incidents in the future as the 'eyes and ears' of the police.

Didcot resident Andrew Taylor, who was trying to get to the centre this morning, said he had seen staff and shoppers evacuated at about 9.30am.

He said: "All the staff had been moved away from the scene. It was pretty calm; people were obviously worried but there was no panic.

"There were four to five police cars. I've been told a suspicious package had either been delivered to Sainsbury's, or been found."

Staff at Sainsbury's this morning declined to comment.

A statement issued by the Orchard Centre this afternoon read: "We can confirm that the police were called to an incident at The Orchard Centre earlier today. The centre was evacuated as a precaution whilst the authorities investigated the matter.

"The incident has now been resolved safely and efficiently and the centre is back open and trading as normal. The safety of our customers and colleagues remains our number one priority."