A man has been arrested after a bomb hoax led to much of the Orchard Centre in Didcot being shut for the day

Officers from Thmaes Valley police attended Sainsbury's supermarket at the Orchard Centre following a report shortly after 8am that a suspicious item had been found.

An investigation is ongoing in relation to the item found however subsequent enquiries determined it was not a danger to the public.

Inspector Adrian Lewis said: "I would like to thank the community for their patience while police officers secured the immediate area to ensure the public were kept safe.

"I'd like to reassure people the incident is not being linked to the recent terrorism events in Manchester.



"I would like to remind everyone that information from the public is always very important - you are also our eyes and ears, and everyone can play their part in keeping us safe.



"Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101 or in an emergency call 999."

Earlier today the force tweeted the following:

Officers are currently at Sainsbury’s in Didcot after a suspicious item was found. Cordons are in place while officers examine the item. — TVPSouth Oxon & VOWH (@tvpsouthandvale) May 29, 2017

Officers are still at the Orchard Centre, Didcot. The suspicious item found has been made safe. Cordons will be lifted as soon as possible. — TVPSouth Oxon & VOWH (@tvpsouthandvale) May 29, 2017

Didcot resident Andrew Taylor, who was trying to get to the centre this morning, said he had seen staff and shoppers evacuated.

He said: "All the staff had been moved away from the scene. It was pretty calm; people were obviously worried but there was no panic.

"There were four to five police cars. I've been told a suspicious package had either been delivered to Sainsbury's, or been found."

Staff at Sainsbury's this morning declined to comment.

A statement issued by the Orchard Centre this afternoon read: "We can confirm that the police were called to an incident at The Orchard Centre earlier today. The centre was evacuated as a precaution whilst the authorities investigated the matter.

"The incident has now been resolved safely and efficiently and the centre is back open and trading as normal. The safety of our customers and colleagues remains our number one priority."