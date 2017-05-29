CROWDS packed out Bonn Street to enjoy hot dogs, singing and a celebration of all things German.

As the city marks the 70th anniversary of its twinning with the German city of Bonn the traditional Burgerfest event gave people the chance to sample a taste of the food and culture of Europe’s most populous country.

The event on Saturday ran from midday to 4pm after earlier issues surrounding noise and access were resolved following talks between Oxford City Council and Balliol College, which had been concerned about the impact of the festival on students’ exam revision.

City council deputy leader Ed Turner, who speaks German, compered some of the event.

He said: “It was a really lovely occasion with some fantastic groups from Bonn.

“Lots of people were excited to see what is going on in Bonn.

“There were some amazing costumes, it’s amazing what can happen when you combine Morris men with traditional German dress.

“The whole afternoon was fantastic.”