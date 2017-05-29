PARENTS will have the chance to find out more about the big education issues at the General Election with events in Oxfordshire today.

From 9.30am to midday parents from the Fairer Funding For All Schools Oxfordshire group will be running a stall in Mark Place, Abingdon.

The group claims that a new funding formula proposed by the Government will cost schools in Oxfordshire almost £30m in the next three years and wants voters to find out more about the issue.

Parents from the group will be handing out flyers and answering questions.

It will be followed by two events in Oxford in Wesley Memorial Church in New Inn Hall Street.

The events have been organised by the National Union of Teachers, the Association of Teachers and Lecturers and Fair Funding For All Schools along with the More Than a Score and Save Oxfordshire’s Children’s Centres campaign groups.

From 2.30pm to 5pm there will be a conference with keynote spreaker Professor Sally Tomlinson, emeritus professor of education at Goldsmiths University.

A range of issues will be discussed including funding, proposed changes to SATs tests and the possibility of a return to selective education.

From 5pm to 6.30pm there will then be a question time event attended by journalist and author Melissa Benn as well as parliamentary candidates Marie Tidball, Layla Moran, Larry Sanders and Nicola Blackwood.

Oxfordshire NUT spokesman Gawain Little said: “This election provides us with a very rare opportunity to hold our politicians to account over education.

“It is a chance to grill them on their positions going forward and we hope to influence them.

“But we also hope parents will be able to get their views across.”

To book a place email gawainlittle@gmail.com