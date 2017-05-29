VISITORS glimpsed a rare view from a museum rooftop as they enjoyed music in the moonlight.

Abingdon County Hall Museum opened up a panoramic vantage point during an out-of-hours event.

The venue invited residents last weekend to its Museums at Night evenings, offering people a chance to peruse the exhibitions and enjoy music on four floors of the building. Among those performing was folk band Oxford Waits.

Its rooftop is rarely open to the public but provides a stunning view of the town centre and church spires.

Matt Stevens, manager at the museum in Market Place, described the atmosphere as 'fantastic'.

He said: "We had a great turnout and some amazing music. Typically it rained almost the whole evening, but the bands improvised splendidly by heading to the attic galleries which turned out to be highly atmospheric.

"For the moments that the sun come out the crowds gathered up to enjoy what was a stunning contrast of darkened sky and brilliant yellows of the evening setting sun."

The museum runs the nights annually to encourage people to explore one of the town's most popular attractions.