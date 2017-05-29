TECHNOLOGY students finally have a space to call their own after a new student centre was unveiled.

Following an £8m total refurbishment, staff at the City of Oxford College's Technology campus in Cuddesdon Way, Blackbird Leys, have continued to find new ways to make the site better.

The former reception area has now been turned into a hub for students to socialise and study during breaks, with health and wellbeing facilities next door.

Faculties manager Steph Forster, who has worked on the campus for 16 years, said: "There was a lot of space that wasn't being utilised after the new build.

"At lunchtimes, if it was cold and raining, students were limited in where they could go and they were loitering in corridors; this is a space for them to relax."

College staff spoke to members of the students' union for their ideas – with tongue-in-cheek suggestions including an Xbox, La-Z-Boy armchairs and spa tubs.

Due to budget constraints the finished space included comfy seating and a football table, backing onto a 'learning zone' that students can use for quiet study and revision.

There is also a segregated area where student services are now based, where visitors can seek advice and support from counsellors and nurses.

It was opened as part of a charity fun day for Save the Children on Friday, March 12 which included a water balloon fight, inflatable Sumo wrestling and a bucking bronco.

Leanne Hicks, student support manager at Activate Learning, said: "The ideas behind the new student centre were driven by members of the students’ union.

"We were pleased to be able to work with them to turn their ideas into reality. The centre now provides a central hub for the campus."

The Blackbird Leys campus specialises in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects as well as engineering, construction, carpentry and motor vehicles.

Last September the first new students to benefit from the £8m overhaul, which included a new main building and state-of-the-art workshop spaces.

Mrs Forster said: "It has been a breath of fresh air. The facilities are brilliant and we have noticed an increase in applications for engineering for next year.

"The college looks much nicer and people have taken more notice of it. It's more corporate and we feel like we are more of a business now."

Kieran Peden, from Cuddesdon, who is studying Level 2 Electrical Installation at the college, is among those to start using the new area.

He added: "Before there wasn't a lot of space for us to go and relax at lunch. With this opening it gives you space to chill out and you have the option to revise.

"The new building looks amazing. It's really given it a facelift. I'm lucky our course is in part of the new building; the facilities are brilliant."