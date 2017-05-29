OXFORD

Linh Nguyen, 30, of The Old Coachyard, Witney, admitted speeding in a 30mph zone on the A4 Bath Road, Thatcham, on September 28. Fined £134 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Licence endorsed with three points.

Angela Moran, 33, of Oxford Road, Garsington, admitted stealing food items belonging to Tesco to the value of £106.29 in Cowley Road, Oxford on December 5 2016. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £40.

Ou Wang, 61, of Woodstock Road, Oxford, admitted stealing a glass figurine to the value of £120 belonging to Oscar De La Renta in Bicester Village, Bicester on March 4 2017. Community order made. Defendant ordered to carry out 30 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

John Patrick Michael Boyle, 52, of North Road, Didcot, admitted stealing meat to the value of £26.19 belonging to Tesco in Marcham Road, Abingdon, on April 25 2017. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £50.

Emily Goodman, 39, of Abingdon Road, Oxford admitted criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 on April 25 2017 at Abingdon Police Station. Without lawful excuse, Goodman destroyed a police telephone to the value of £75. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay compensation of £75, a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Claire Isobel Zona Gibbs, 33, of Farnborough Road, Mollington, admitted stealing one bottle of Corvoisier, a Remington shaver, two chicken tikka wraps, Silvikrin Max Hold, curl tongs and various other cosmetic items to the value of £106.44 belonging to Morrisons in Banbury on March 21 2017. Fined £120. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Eric Robert Austin, 47, of no fixed abode, use threatening, abusive words, behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Oxford on May 8 2017. Also admitted using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence towards Matt Brockfield in Oxford on the same date. Austin admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order by, without reasonable excuse, he entered a premises where food or drink can be ordered and consumed prior to payment with in Oxford City Centre, which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by Oxford Magistrates’ Court on March 13 2017. Fined £240. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

James Liam Carthy, 27, of Woolridge Court, Margaret Road, Oxford, admitted possessing a controlled drug of class B, namely 44g of cannabis, in High street, Oxford, on January 20 2017. Fined £150. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30. Cannabis to be forfeited under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and destroyed.

BANBURY

Ivan Curtis, 39, of Boxhedge Road West, Banbury, admitted possessing an offensive weapon - a knuckle duster - in Glanville Gardens, Banbury, on April 27. Fined £115 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Delroy Johns, 41, of Sandy Lane, Oxford, admitted stealing £940-worth of clothing from Armani in Bicester on May 11. Jailed for 18 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Adam Maltby, 29, of Henry Gepp Close, Adderbury, admitted causing criminal damage by damaging an electronic card reader worth £500 at Halfords in Banbury on January 28. Also admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order. Handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £500 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Ethan Marks, 19, of Edmunds Road, Banbury, admitted assaulting Luke Freegard by beating him in Banbury on December 27 last year. Handed a community order with a 30-day programme requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £50 and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Tamsin Sian Somers De Groote, 27, of Keytes Close, Adderbury, admitted drink-driving on the A4260 Adderbury on April 4. Had 84 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. Fined £317 and ordered to pay £85 costs. Handed a 12-month driving ban.

Mark Wilson, 48, Swansmoor Drive, Hixon, Stafford, admitted stealing £5 from The Church of Immaculate Conception in Bicester on April 27. Handed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Driver, 44, of Greenwood Close, Byfield, Northamptonshire, admitted assaulting a woman by beating her in Carterton on April 22. Fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Dan’I Nicholson, 29, of Bedford Road, Swindon, admitted dishonestly making a statement or representation to Cherwell District Council, by claiming was has living in Rowel Drive, Begbroke, with a view to obtain housing benefit on or about December 23, 2013 and on or about January 29, 2014. Also admitted dishonestly causing or allowing Nicholas Osbourne to produce or furnish a document or information to the council which was false on or about December 10, 2013. Handed a community order, with an 80-hour unpaid work requirement. Ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Beatrice Grigore, 20, of Easington Road, Banbury, admitted stealing £75-worth of fragrances from Debenhams in Castle Quay Banbury, on April 25. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.