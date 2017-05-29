A 12-YEAR-OLD who survived a catastrophic stroke at the age of three has a message for others in her position: you are not alone.

Maddie Greenwood, of Headington, is one of the 400 children in the UK who have a stroke every year and was told she would never walk again.

And fresh guidelines for spotting the signs of stroke in children have now been released by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and the Stroke Association.

It marked the end of the UK's month of raising awareness of strokes, which affects someone in the UK every three and a half minutes.

Maddie's mother Claire Redfern, of Headington, recalled the morning in April 2008 her little daughter woke up limp and unresponsive.

She said: "She woke up that morning and opened her eyes. I remember saying 'It's time to wake up'.

"But she was very lethargic. My then-husband lifted her up and laid her on the sofa and she was still unresponsive. I remember thinking 'This is weird'."

When Maddie failed to respond, her parents called 111 and were told to go straight to A&E.

Consultants said Maddie had had a stroke and she was diagnosed with hemiplegia - complete paralysis of the right side of her body.

Mrs Redfern said: "You don't think it can happen to a child. I went outside and was silently crying because I didn't know what it meant."

It marked the beginning of a 'horrendous' journey for the pair as Maddie gradually re-learned how to move, walk and speak.

Today Maddie, a pupil at Rye St Anthony School in Oxford, struggles with English and maths due to her processing skills being impaired.

But she is also highly creative and a champion swimmer, representing Richmond at the London Youth Games with a plastic splint in her leg.

She said: "Some days it's grey for me. I think, oh my goodness, why did this happen to me? It's very hard.

"But I stay positive. I try to smile every day and do what's best and carry on. No matter what happens you have to keep going."

Mrs Redfern said: "Having a support network is key. I was alone and an emotional wreck, but there are organisations out there that will help.

"The whole thing has opened my eyes. Not enough people are aware that this is something that can happen."

About 850 people suffered strokes in Oxfordshire last year, with about 700 of these being admitted to hospital within four hours.

Across the UK strokes occur about 152,000 times a year and is on the rise among young people, with one in five victims under the age of 55.

Ellis Elliott, from Cowley, had a stroke on Easter Sunday this year while undergoing a double heart valve replacement in hospital in Newcastle.

The 25-year-old, who works at Harwell's science and technology campus, woke up in intensive care paralysed on one side.

She said: "It was really scary. I couldn't speak. I wanted to write how I was feeling but couldn't communicate at all."

One month on Miss Elliott is still struggling with aphasia, which affects the ability to understand and process speech, and is only now beginning to write again.

But she has bounced back and is preparing to take on the Stroke Association's Step Out for Stroke event in Hales Meadow, Abingdon, on June 10.

With loved ones, colleagues and the family dog Jack in tow, she and best friend Poppy Townsend are aiming to raise £1,250 to support the charity's work.

She said: "I would like to raise awareness. When I was in hospital I was on my iPad, Googling everything, because I wanted answers.

"I feel like it's really not common knowledge that it happens to young adults. I want people to know stroke can happen at any age."

Juliet Bouverie, chief executive of the Stroke Association, said: "Childhood stroke is often extremely frightening and stressful for children and their families.

"Far too people realise a child can have a stroke. Whatever age you are, when stroke strikes, quick diagnosis is vital."

For more information on the Stroke Association visit stroke.org.uk/stepout or to support Miss Elliot's fundraising visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Poppy-Townsend

THE NEW GUIDELINES

Last week the Royal College of Paediatric and Child Health (RCPCH) published a revised form of its childhood stroke guidelines for the first time in 12 years.

The new edition includes specific guidance for parents on how to spot the signs of a stroke in a child aged 18 or under. It includes the following:

• Most children experiencing a stroke will have symptoms recognised by the FAST test: Facial weakness, Arm weakness, Speech problems, Time to call 999

• Some children and young people may complain of a headache and others may have seizures (fits) at the time of the stroke.

• New and sudden onset of vertigo, dizziness, neck pain or neck stiffness are also sometimes signs that a child or young person is having or has had a stroke.

• Nausea/vomiting, fever or loss of consciousness can also be signs of a stroke in children, so do not discount these.

RCPCH spokeswoman Dr Vijeya Ganesan, a paediatric neurologist, said: "Although much less common than in adults, stroke is a devastating childhood illness.

"The guidelines also provide comprehensive information on how to best manage the long term needs of children, particularly rehabilitation."

To read the guidelines in full visit rcpch.ac.uk/stroke-guideline