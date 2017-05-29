WALLINGFORD'S Post Office branch could be on the move to new premises offering increased opening hours.

Post Office managers are asking the public for their views on plans to move facilities out of KP Stationers in the Market Place to 52 St Martin's Street.

The new store is expected to be open seven days a week and there will be 14.5 additional opening hours a week.

The new premises, close to Waitrose, are empty and would be refurbished to include a greetings card and stationery shop.

Services would be provided from three counters, with the two main counters open Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

A third counter will offer selected services Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 5.30pm and on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Regional Network Manager Suzanne Richardson said: "We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

"We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

"This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future."

Wallingford county councillor Lynda Atkins said: "The Post Office in recent years has had quite a nomadic existence.

"It has worked well at KP Stationers but the new location would also be quite central and residents will appreciate the extra opening hours.

"It's perhaps a missed opportunity that the new Post Office will not be located at the other end of St Martin's Street but at least there will be some new shops as part of the scheme to develop the old Waitrose site."

The relocation, subject to a six-week public consultation, is part of a major modernisation programme across the Post Office network, designed to make it easier for customers to do business in longer opening hours.

Post Office managers are now inviting customers to give their comments on the proposed move.

The Grade II-listed Old Post Office bar and restaurant, overlooking the Market Place, which was opened in 2009 by Oakman Inns, was the town's post office for many years.

In 2012 an investment of £1.34bn for the Post Office network was announced to undertake a transformation programme across 6,000 branches.

Ashley Kempson has been Subpostmaster at KP Stationers since 2007.

Also manager of KP Stationers, Mr Kempson said: "With the number of smaller Post Offices closing locally Wallingford Post Office has taken on greater importance to provide a service to all those in the area and shopping in Wallingford.

"The requirements of the position are changing and I have been working with Post Office Ltd to find a replacement Subpostmaster for Wallingford, freeing me of this responsibility.

"I would like to wish the new Subpostmaster all the best with his new endeavour in a new location and I hope he finds the role as rewarding as I have."

The consultation will close on Tuesday, July 4.

Submissions can be sent by Freepost to Your Comments, Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the customer helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or by Textphone on 03457 2233 55.

Customers can also share their views online through a questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 052137.