A MYRIAD of foodie delights are available on the grounds of Blenheim Palace as its annual food festival continues.

Thousands have attended the popular event over the weekend and had the opportunity to taste, learn and meet with chefs and producers and share their passion for food and drink.

Now in its third year, the enhanced three day festival boasts more than 120 stalls, offering artisan bread, craft beers, gourmet burgers, international cuisine, traditional ice creams and handmade sweets.

A number of famous names have been included in the line-up.

The compere for tomorrow's final day is BBC Radio Gloucestershire’s Vernon Harwood.

There will be a cookery demonstration by Jean-Christophe Novelli, with wine pairing by Richard Leonard of Love Wine.

Food writer Hannah Sillitoe will deliver a talk on healthy eating while Marlow Renton, of Wild Food UK, will discuss foraging.

There will also be traditional hay bale picnic areas and special activities for children. Dogs on leads are welcome at the event, but will not be allowed into the Pleasure Gardens area.

Entry to the food festival is included in the admission ticket to the World Heritage Site – and all of the talks, tastings and demonstrations are also free.

There will also be strolling musicians, a children’s storyteller, face painting and garden games.

The final day of the festival will run on Monday from 10am to 5.30pm.