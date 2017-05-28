A major blaze at the former Kraft factory in Banbury was tackled by dozens of firefighters late last night.

It is the second time in nine months that factory in Ruscote Avenue has went up in flames.

Last August fire crews battled a blaze in one of the coffee dryers in the complex.

Crews from Bicester and Banbury fire stations were supported by fire engines from Warwickshire and Northamptonshire shortly before midnight.

When firefighters arrived at the factory which is now operated by Jacobs Douwe Egberts, they found an external roof platform was on fire.

They quickly brought the blaze under control and the building was evacuated in accordance with strict safety procedures.

The production process on site was stopped but is being re-started with guidance from the fire service.

Nobody was injured and Jacobs Douwe Egberts said it wanted to thank Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service for its fast actions and for how closely fire crews worked with the company's incident team to minimise the fire and disruption at the site.

The company is now working with the fire service to discover the cause of the fire.

Incident commander Station Manager Simon Sumners said: "Crews quickly got firefighting jets on to the fire and working closely with the site engineers the fire damage to the building was limited.”