A major blaze at a Banbury factory was tackled by dozens of firefighters late last night.

It is the second time in nine months that the former Mondelez factory in Ruscote Avenue has went up in flames.

Crews from Bicester and Banbury fire stations were supported by fire engines from Warwickshire and Northamptonshire at about 11pm.

In total 10 fire engines dealt with the incident at the factory, which is now operated by Jacobs Douwe Egberts.

A member of staff at the company told the Oxford Mail nobody was available to comment but that a statement would be released later today.

It is not yet known how much damage was caused.

Last August fire crews battled a blaze in one of the coffee dryers in the complex.