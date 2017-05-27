We want your Common People pictures! See below for how to upload them.

DANCE music legend Pete Tong brought the weekend's Common People festival to a rousing end last night with a headline set of classic tunes played by classical musicians.

The show by the Heritage Orchestra was the highlight of a weekend of live music, which saw hundreds of artists performing to up to 20,000 people each day.

Tong delighted house music fans with a set of club classics dating back over four decades. Singers Ella Eyre and Becky Hill guested during the show, part of which was dedicated to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

The set, which had revellers with their arms in the air, followed a second day of diverse music, with sets by Oxford's Dutty Moonshine Big Band, The Cuban Brothers and chart-topping hip-hop and soul singer Rag 'n' Bone Man, who led the crowd in a massed-sing-along to his hit Human.

Local bands made up a large part of the bill, with storming sets by the likes of Witney producer Andy Hill's Death of HiFi, bands ColdRedLight and Kanadia, and rapper Shaodow.

Rag 'n' Bone Man

Despite gloomy weather forecasts, the rain held off and the sun shone for most of the weekend.

Saturday's line-up was topped by reggae artist Sean Paul, who described Oxford music-lovers as "crazy, amazing and wild" after his headline set.

The Jamaican dancehall star delighted fans with a lively set of his own tunes and chart hits on which he has featured.

Talking exclusively to the Oxford Mail after his Saturday headline set, Jamaican star Sean Paul said: "The two things I love about my career are creating music and the recognition I get from people – and that's what keeps me going. Having a crowd go crazy is amazing and Oxford was pretty wild – crazy, amazing and wild!

"There was a really good good vibe."

He joked that he was now waiting for his ears to recover after the deafening reception from the audience. "I still can't hear anything!" he laughed.

The chart star's appearance helped boost attendance way beyond last year's daily crowd of 12,000.

Saturday festival-goers were also treated to a storming set by Groove Armada, and earlier shows by indie-rock band Wild Beasts, Saint Etienne and Amy McDonald.

Away from the main stage, festivalgoers packed into the 'Uncommon Stage' tent to hear sets by local bands including Binsey-based country-rockers The Epstein, Balkan Wanderers, Zaia and the 'Voodoo Sci-fi blues. band Vienna Ditto.

Great night at the Common People Festival in Oxford tonight with some banging tunes! #oxford #CommonPeopleoxford #festival pic.twitter.com/1qEWdcTEjQ — Shoretrax (@shoretrax) May 27, 2017

Organiser Rob Da Bank said at the end of Saturday: “It was a smashing first day.

"The sun finally got his hat on and we had some incredible musical delights including off the chain performances from The Beat and the Selecter, Rag'n'Bone man, Becky Hill and the ridiculously amazing Pete Tong who performed Ibiza classics with the Heritage orchestra."

One of the first bands on was Oxford's Candy Says. Singer Julia 'JuJu' Walker said: "It was awesome to play the festival – and great to see Oxford coming together. It has been great in every way and I'm grateful to Rob da Bank for bringing local music to somewhere like this."

Maria Illett, from Cowley, was playing with her act The Other Dramas, said: "Rob da Bank has pulled it out of the hat with another amazing festival. I never thought I'd play here – it's been great.

"It may have been in South Park but it didn't feel like Oxford – it's like another world."

Stacie 'Starfish' Evans from Cumnor was enjoying the music on the Uncontained dance and hip-hop stage. She said: "It's an absolutely amazing festival. I've been having so much fun."

The sentiment was shared by Magda Svensson, originally from Sweden but living in Headington. She said: " It's lovely to see people having a good time and wearing glitter in the middle of the city. It's very different to other festivals... it's beautiful."

Rob da Bank said there was a police presence on site, but emphasised they were just there to reassure people.

Loki and Mallory helping keep festival goers safe at Common People festival in Oxford. I'd suggest they're also looking for mints!

PS3481 pic.twitter.com/S3Lct2t64w — TVP Mounted Section (@TVP_horses) May 27, 2017

In solidarity with the victims of this week's terror attack in Manchester, special signs were erected near the stage.