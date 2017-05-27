REGGAE artist Sean Paul described Oxford music-lovers as "crazy, amazing and wild" after his headline set at last night's Common People festival.

More than 20,000 people packed South Park for the first day of the festival, which continues today. And the highlight for many was the closing set by Jamaican dancehall star who delighted fans with a lively set of his own tunes and chart hits on which he has featured.

Talking exclusively to the Oxford Mail, the singer said: "The two things I love about my career are creatiing music and the recognition I get from people - and that's what keeps me going. Having a crowd go crazy is amazing and Oxford was pretty wild crazy amazing and wild!

"When I was up there, there was a really good feeling a good vibe."

The chart star's appearance helped boost attendance way beyond last year's daily crowd of 12,000.

Festival-goers were also treated to a storming set by Groove Armada, and earlier shows by indie-rock band Wild Beasts, Saint Etienne and Amy McDonald.

Away from the main stage, festivalgoers packed into the 'Uncommon Stage' tent to hear sets by local bands including Binsey-based country-rockers The Epstein, Balkan Wanderers, Zaia and the 'Voodoo Sci-fi blues. band Vienna Ditto.

Great night at the Common People Festival in Oxford tonight with some banging tunes!

Today, award-winning Rag'n'Bone Man, who shot to fame with hit single Human, will be among the artists on the main stage as promoter Rob da Bank brings the popular event back.

And Pete Tong will close the show with a headline performance this evening alongside a live orchestra and a guest slot by singer Ella Eyre.

Organiser Rob Da Bank said: “It was a smashing first day.

"The sun has finally got his hat on and we've had some incredible musical delights including off the chain performances from The Beat and the Selecter.

“Can't wait for Rag'n'Bone man, Becky Hill and the ridiculously amazing Pete Tong who will be performing Ibiza classics with the Heritage orchestra."

Rob da Bank said there was a police presence on site, but emphasised they were just there to reassure people.

Loki and Mallory helping keep festival goers safe at Common People festival in Oxford. I'd suggest they're also looking for mints!

Loki and Mallory helping keep festival goers safe at Common People festival in Oxford.

And in solidarity with the victims of this week's terror attack in Manchester, special signs were erected near the stage.

Tickets are still available at commonpeople.net.