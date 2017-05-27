MUSIC lovers have swarmed to Common People festival today – smashing last year’s attendance figures by thousands.

There are about 20,000 people currently on the site in South Park, topping 2016’s figure of 12,000.

Brit Award-winning Rag'n'Bone Man, who shot to fame with hit single Human, will be among the artists on the main stage as promoter Rob da Bank brings the popular event back.

Pete Tong, Sean Paul and Oxford-based rock band Foals will also perform over the weekend.

The organiser said: “It's been a smashing first day so far. The sun has finally got his hat on and we've had some incredible musical delights including off the chain performances from The Beat and the Selecter.

“More to look forward to tonight including Groove Armada, Goldie, the King of dancehall himself Mr Sean Paul and heaps more.

“Can't wait for tomorrow too with Rag'n'Bone man, Becky Hill and the ridiculously amazing Pete Tong who will be performing Ibiza classics with the Heritage orchestra."

Rob da Bank said there was a police presence on site, but emphasised they were just there to reassure people.

Tickets are still available at commonpeople.net.