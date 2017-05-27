A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a cyclist in Oxford.

The incident in St Aldate's happened shortly after 2.30pm near the junction with Rose Place outside Christ Church College.

Police spokeswoman Hannah Jones said the pedestrian suffered a head injury and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital by ambulance.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101.

St Aldate's was briefly shut following the incident but has since reopened.