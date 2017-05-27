A pedestrian who was knocked down by a cyclist yesterday has been released from hospital.

It is believed the man, who was treated at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, needed stitches to a head wound.

He was hit by cyclist Peter Richardson shortly after 2.30pm in St Aldate's near the junction with Rose Place outside Christ Church College.

Mr Richardson told the Oxford Mail: "I was coming down the cycle lane and there was a queue of traffic, mainly buses.

"So I slowed down and just coasted down and got ready to stop in case a pedestrian came across.

"The first time I saw him he was about five yards away, he ran out from between two buses. He came out without even looking.

"I happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time and I did not have time to slow down."

Mr Richardson helped to treat the man at the scene before paramedics arrived.

He added that police had told him no further action would be taken.

St Aldate's was shut following the incident but reopened shortly after 3.15pm.