House prices have fallen in Oxford, but an average home still remains eye-wateringly expensive.

Analysis from property analysis firm Hometrack showed in April prices in the city dropped by 0.6 per cent compared to the same time last year.

In April 2016 prices had risen by 8.4 per cent annually.

But the average home in Oxford will still set buyers back £400,400 - the second-highest in the country after London.

Prices are predicted to drop in London for the first time in six years.

Most other cities experienced an annual rise in prices, with the biggest increase - 8.4 per cent - in Manchester.

Richard Donnell, insight director at Hometrack, said: "Outside southern England, we anticipate prices will continue to increase over 2017 as households take advantage of low mortgage rates and an improving economic outlook."