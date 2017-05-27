AN amateur choir are searching for a new Beethoven to supply them with a fresh sound this year in return for a £3,000 commission and a première of their work.

A competition has been launched by the Oxford Harmonic Choir, giving composers of all ages and ability the chance to blow their own trumpet.

Chair of the Choir Lindsay Charles said: “We want to reach out to as many people as possible."

Entry is open to composers working at both basic and established levels and all applicants will be judged anonymously. The deadline is November 30.

She said it could be the beginning of a successful career for those looking for a break in the industry or an opportunity to extend their CV.

She added: “We have already had a real mix of established composers and music students apply."

Judging will be composer, performer and lecturer Paul Max Edlin, internationally renowned chorus conductor Suzi Digby, and the conductor of the Oxford Harmonic Choir itself Robert Secret.

Entrants should submit two works that they have written previously; one for choir and one for orchestra, which can be any length. They should also describe how they would set one of the five texts to music if they should win, with details of other compositions and performances they have already completed. This will go towards the judging process as the winner is selected on the basis of his or her previous work as well as their vision for the new piece.

Ms Charles said: “We are looking for a substantial, exciting and challenging piece for us to sing, a new work for the choral classical repertoire and encouragement for choral composers.”

The winner will be announced next February and will then have a year to compose a 15-20 minute composition which is based on one of five texts which have been selected by the choir, which include two Holy Sonnets by John Dunne and William Shakespeare’s Fidele.

As well as the £3,000 commission, the winner will get to première their piece at Oxford Town Hall on next June, with accompanying professional orchestra and soloists.

The society has a membership of approximately 140 singers and anyone can audition to join.

It performs three concerts a year with the fully professional orchestra of Stowe Opera and vocal soloists. The group, who rehearse on Tuesdays at St Andrew's Church, Linton Road, north Oxford, sing an eclectic mix of modern twists on classical pieces and established masterpieces. They perform at central Oxford venues including the Sheldonian Theatre.

For details of the competition visit oxfordharmonicchoir.org/competition