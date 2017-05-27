FIREFIGHTERS were called to a home in Kingham after a barbecue fire spread to a summer house.

Crews from Banbury and Burford responded to the incident just after 7pm yesterday. They found the initial barbecue fire had been extinguished – but discovered smoke coming from the roof of the nearby summer house.

Firefighters from both crews used a thermal imaging camera and removed a large section of the roof to find the source of the smoke.

A fire was discovered in the insulation and timber frame of the building. The blaze was put out using high pressure hose reel jets.

Before leaving crews covered the exposed roof with plastic sheeting to prevent any further damage to the property and contents.

Incident Commander Steve Potter said “The owners were very lucky that the damage was limited.

"A lot of these types of incident can be avoided by following these 3 top tips: Make sure your barbecue is standing on a flat surface and away from fences, trees and sheds.

"Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby and don’t leave the barbecue unattended.”