Oxfordshire is set for torrential downpours as the sunny weather of recent days is set to come to an end.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain between midday tomorrow and 4pm on Monday.

The organisation said some areas would experience very heavy rain and possibly thunder.

There could be sudden flooding which may affect transport links such as roads.

But the weather is likely to be very localised meaning many areas may experience little or no rain.

It comes after a spell of hot weather that has seen the mercury hit 27C.

The Met Office's chief forecaster said: "Torrential rain and thunderstorms could give as much as 30mm, possibly 40mm in an hour in places.

"Through Monday the rain and thunderstorms are expected to become confined more to the east of the warning area.

"Lightning strikes are also possible, which bring a chance of disruption to power."

A yellow weather warning is the lowest level of warning that can be issued by the Met Office.

It means severe weather is possible and that people should plan ahead, thinking about possible travel delays or disruption of day to day activities.