A RALLYING cry for a troop of volunteers has come from organisers of this year's Bicester Big Lunch – expected to draw thousands to the town centre over the summer.

More than 4,000 people packed their picnics and shared a sandwich in Sheep Street last year to celebrate the Queen's 90th Birthday as well as the town's biggest annual street party.

This year organisers are busy beavering away on the Mad Hatters Tea Party themed day in a bid to make the fifth annual event the best yet.

But in order to achieve this the team need more volunteers to help bring the day together with roles such as set-up, decorations, stewards and event managers needing to be filled.

BBL chairman Jason Slaymaker said: "Anything volunteers are able to support with will be greatly appreciated and will be a huge help towards making the event a success as we celebrate the fifth anniversary in the town centre."

Organising team member and official photographer Sam Vaughan said: "I have been involved with BBL since its instigation six years ago.

"This year I have also been responsible for the sponsorship for the event, speaking to local organisations and asking them to become involved by sponsoring the event.

"I feel humbled to continue to be involved in what is an excellent event that brings local businesses and the local community together.

"Every year the event has become bigger and better, a testament to how our community comes together to support such great local events."

Once again balloons, bunting and picnic tables will line the town centre streets in a celebration of summer but also to bring the community together.

The BBL team hope by continuing the annual event it will encourage more people to come together and share a bit to eat – in line with the recent town pledge to tackle loneliness through Bicester's Healthy Town programme.

This year will include a visit from Alice, the Mad Hatter and the White Rabbit along with performances from local community groups, drumming and dances.

There will also be a host of stalls, games and activities for families to get stuck into.

It all starts at midday on Sunday, June 4, and volunteers are still needed across a wide variety of roles from event management and stewarding to an MC for the stage acts and characters in costumes to collect donations.

Volunteer George Merry said: "BBL is a great chance to meet new people and increase cohesion within all local organisations and people.

"I got involved as I could see the excellent work from the small organising team and felt I wanted to help out.

"We’re always looking for more helpers whether it be during the event or organising behind the scenes."

Volunteers can do any length shift from one hour or more on the day from 7am to 8pm.

If you can help out contact the BBL team at bicestersbiglunch.org.uk