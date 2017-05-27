HUNDREDS of children gathered on a town green for some traditional May dancing.

Youngsters from The Batt Primary School and St Mary's Infant School assembled on Church Green, Witney, for the special event.

The celebration, which took place on Tuesday, has been a part of Witney's history for more than 60 years, and always proves a colourful affair with a variety of Maypole and country dancing.

Chris Payne, headteacher at The Batt School, said: “As always, it was a wonderful spectacle in a beautiful setting, and it was great to see about 420 children from both schools enjoying entertaining the crowds with their dancing.

"The children looked wonderful, the weather stayed fine and the dancing was enjoyed by all."

The afternoon began with Year 6 pupils from The Batt School processing through the town with their garlands, followed by the crowning of the May Queen, Chloe Morgan, accompanied by her attendants, Erin Griffin and Eleanor Carter-Brown.

Then, children from both schools paraded around the green carrying posies of flowers, which were later sold to parents and members of the public.

The proceeds from the flowers went to Dementia Oxfordshire. The charity was chosen partly in recognition of the recent Dementia Awareness Week, and partly because The Batt School is working towards becoming a dementia friendly school this year.

More than £600 was raised from the sale of flowers and other donations.