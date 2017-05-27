A MUM is taking on a mammoth 100km night time bike ride tonight to thank scientists which saved her daughter's life.

Penny Young, from Radley near Abingdon, said she was completely thrown when doctors told her that her daughter Joanna Young had just a one-in-10 chance of survival after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The 26-year-old received the devastating news in 2013 and since then has been going through intense chemotherapy and surgery to fight back.

Her nurse mother Penny, 56, said: "Initially, doctors believed that Joanna had a variety of common issues until she was given an ultrasound and they found what they thought was a large cyst on one of her ovaries.

"After major surgery the cyst was removed and she was diagnosed with ovarian germ cell cancer after the pathology report. It was later discovered the cancer had spread to her para aorta lymph nodes."

She added: "It was just awful, Joanna was given a 10 per cent chance of survival and that completely threw us.

"Being a mother and knowing your daughter is going through that and that there’s nothing you can do to help is devastating."

The mum and daughter duo hoped to tackle tonight's Women V Cancer Ride in the Night in London, together, but due to Joanna's ongoing recovery she has had to pull out last minute.

Penny said: "Joanna has had her stationary bike set up and has been pedalling for the past few months. We were both going to do the event together but she couldn’t due to her recovery, but I’ll still be there taking on the challenge with a friend and her daughter.

"I’ve done charity bike rides in the past and this is for such a good cause.

"Without the research I know Joanna wouldn’t still be here so it’s a brilliant way of doing everything we can to help beat this awful disease."

The cycling event, staged by Action for Charity, will see thousands of women pedal through the capital tonight to raise money for Breast Cancer Car, Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust and Ovarian Cancer Action.

Action for Charity director Ann Frampton said: "Stories like this are what make Women V Cancer Ride the Night so special.

"Penny has her own links with cancer and has chosen to take part in this event because it will help to make a difference to so many people’s lives – she truly is an inspiration."

For more details on the event, see ridethenight.co.uk