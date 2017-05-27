A BURST of yellow and blue is set to brighten up Oxford's Covered Market this summer with the arrival of an official Oxford United shop.

From July, the OUFC store is set to join historic businesses in the market after agreeing a deal to move in from this summer.

The shop, the first of its kind in Oxford city centre, will sell shirts, scarves souvenirs and match tickets along with the existing shop at the Kassam Stadium.

Claire Theobald, Head of Retail at United, said the club was 'delighted' with the move.

She added: "It is very exciting news and part of our continued improvement for the club's retail department.

“The Covered Market is a great venue for us with its history and traditions, and will allow fans and visitors to our beautiful city centre to buy shirts and souvenirs and also book tickets for games, which we think will be a great initiative."

The announcement comes just over 12 months after United expressed its disappointment at being overlooked by Oxford City Council for a unit in the market.

The club had been one of 18 companies to put forward offers and made it onto a shortlist of four, but did not manage to secure one of the coveted spaces.

The new store will share a unit with the large barber shop near the High Street entrance.

Fans have backed the plans, telling the club that having a shop in the city centre would be easier for them to purchase merchandise.

It is also believed having a city centre presence will boost support.

Ms Theobald said the current club shop had its best year of sales this season since they moved to the Kassam Stadium in 2001.

The launch of the new home shirts on the last day of the season, she said, had been a 'big hit' with fans.

She said: "We have been working very hard in the background to find a way of getting the club into the very heart of the city.

"To mark the opening of the new store we will be launching the brand new away kit there on July 1 and we hope that fans come down and join us for the opening event."

Jane Winfield, head of regeneration and major projects at Oxford City Council, said: "Terms have been agreed with one of the existing traders for Oxford United to share occupation, subject to listed building and advertising consent."