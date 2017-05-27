ARMED police officers were still patrolling the streets of Oxford yesterday, but people out enjoying the sunshine in the city centre said they thought the extra protection was ‘necessary’.

Officers were deployed to key locations across the Thames Valley - including central Oxford - after Monday's bombing at the Manchester Arena.

Today, the threat level was reduced from critical to severe. The Oxford Mail has contacted the police to find out what this means for the city.

Some residents said they found the armed presence unnerving, but most said it made them feel safer after the suicide attack on Monday night, which killed 22 people, many of them children.

Psychiatric nurse Iain McAnaney, 62, of Frys Hill, said: “As somebody who used to be a soldier and spent a lot of time in Northern Ireland, I see the sense in it. I think the government has to react in a forceful way.”

It was confirmed that up to eight officers were patrolling the busier areas of the city yesterday.

Sergeant Flynn, who was stationed outside the New Theatre said: “There are about three or four pairs of us around the city.”

They were spotted in the busier locations around Oxford including George Street, Cornmarket Street, New College Lane and inside the Clarendon Centre.

Teacher Jo Walker, 41, from Abingdon, also agreed that it was needed. She said: "I think it's probably necessary given the threat level has been raised to critical. It makes everyone feel a bit more secure."

For others, the decision brought up difficult memories.

Diane Horsman, 61, who is semi-retired said: “I saw them yesterday. It reminds me of the days of the IRA. Well it’s a little bit startling but I think it’s necessary.”

Her husband Tracy Horsman, 63, who is a French Polisher, was worried about the future.

He said: “It’s unnerving for people. I’d hate to hear gunshots in Oxford today.

“They should be here but of course it’s a little bit scary. But that’s the situation we’re in now.”

There is no word on how long they will remain in the city but it has been confirmed that the police are making decisions on a day-to-day basis. Sergeant Flynn added: “We get a briefing every morning.”

When the terror threat level was raised to ‘critical’, Paul Brennan, director of clinical services at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said it was liaising closely with Thames Valley Police and was following the advice of counter terrorist authorities.

He added: “Public sector organisations like ours ensure that our staff are reminded of the new level of security and the associated procedures that are appropriate to that level of threat, so we can stand by ready to take action as needed.

“The NHS has longstanding plans in place to prepare for an increased security alert.

“People should continue to attend appointments and use the NHS as they normally would, unless they are told differently.”