COWLEY Road is in for an unusual spectacle today as 40 pairs of people bound at the ankles stagger the length of the Oxford thoroughfare for charity.

Bemused passers-by are encouraged to dig deep as the three-legged race, organised by an Oxford family, will raise cash for the oncology department at the Churchill Hospital.

Siblings Gemma Hearn and Antony Webb arranged the event in memory of their mother Julie Webb, who died in August 2015 after a six-month battle with cancer.

Mrs Hearn, 34, of Rose Hill, said: "Years ago my mum and dad used to take part in yearly three-legged races down the Abingdon Road.

"When Mum first passed away we said we would love to do a charity event, but not straight away. We know Mum would love this."

Mrs Webb, an 'amazing' mother-of-two and cleaner at Grandpont Nursery School ,where her daughter works today, had been treated for bone cancer since January 2015.

But it spread and in early August she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer, and died on August 27 after 10 days on the Churchill's oncology ward.

Mrs Hearn said: "It was very quick. It has been really hard and it still is, but we are a really close family so we are looking after each other and keeping each other strong.

"Over the past couple of months we have been talking about a charity event. It's not been planned for very long."

But despite the hasty preparation, on Saturday at least 20 pairs of friends, family members and supporters are set to gather at Donnington Bridge Social Club.

The race begins at 2pm with pairs set to hobble down Cowley Road and back, calling in at pubs along the way, before returning to the club at 4pm.

From there a celebratory family fun day will take place featuring a tombola, Aunt Sally, darts, face painting, a barbecue and more.

Mrs Hearn said: "I am really looking forward to it. People have been so kind with their donations of raffle and tombola prizes.

"It's a family place and mum used to go there. "he was known and loved by so many people and is missed so, so much."

All are welcome to join the event at any point, with all funds raised through donations on the day going to ORH Charitable Funds; the hospitals trust's charitable arm.

Spokesman Joseph Baker said: "It’s always inspiring when we meet families who despite everything pull together and fundraise for their local hospitals.

"It was clear from when I met Gemma and Antony just how much the oncology ward meant to them and how much they wanted to say thank you for looking after their mum.

"Without charitable support we would not be able to make our hospitals as comfortable as they can be for our patients and their families."