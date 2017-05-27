A TRAVEL bursary has been created as a testament to the ‘life-force and passion’ of an Oxford University student killed earlier this month.

The School of Geography and the Environment has created The Claudia Comberti fund, which will support other students in their fields of research.

The 31-year-old died when she fell off her bike as she waited at the traffic lights on Botley Road before being struck by a bus on May 9.

Miss Comberti was a student at the school and was studying for a PhD involving people in the Bolivian Amazon affected by climate change.

The bursary will be for students at the School’s Environmental Change Institute where Claudia studied.

Professor Yadvinder Malhi, one of Claudia’s supervisors, said: “Claudia’s field research – studying and sharing in the lives of indigenous people in the Amazon – was a symbol of her passion for life, curiosity in the world around her and friendship.

“It is very moving that Claudia’s family wished to create a fund in her memory to enable fellow students to benefit from similar opportunities and we are very pleased to help promote the fund.”

In the days following her tragic death, hundreds gathered for a vigil in Broad Street, with many cycling through the city centre. Floral tributes covered the spot where she died.

The full inquest into Miss Comberti’s death will be held at Oxford Coroner’s Court on October 26.

To make a donation or for more information visit: alumniweb.ox.ac.uk/geog/donations/make-a-donation