TOURISTS were treated to live soundtrack as they explored one of the city’s landmarks.

Singers from Oxford joined those from its twinned German city Bonn to perform the European anthem in Radcliffe Camera.

More than 100 people from three choirs - East Oxford Community Choir, and two choirs from Bonn - sang Beethoven’s Ode to Joy outside the Bodleian Library yesterday.

The performance was part of celebrations marking 70 years since the cities were linked.

North Oxford resident and choir member Maggie Black said: “It was an opportunity to tell our friends from Bonn how pleased we are to have them. We treasure our relationship - music is a universal language.”

Bonn Week festival, co-organised by Oxford City Council, continues today with a traditional German market in Broad Street. There are also family events and performances elsewhere - visit oxford.gov.uk/bonnweek2017 for more.