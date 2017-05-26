A BOY from Oxford will burst into angelic song at a prestigious boarding school.

Christian Hauser Oberschneider will delight crowds with a solo performance at Harrow School this evening.

The 14-year-old lives with his family in Summertown but boards at the London school during term time.

His voice has been enlisted for an annual event, where he will sing a traditional Harrow song called Five Hundred Faces.

Proud mum Marlene Hauser said she felt a ‘sense of joy’ about his talent, which has also seen him sing at the Royal Albert Hall.