PANIC-STRICKEN shoppers were evacuated from Templars Square Shopping Centre this afternoon amid reports of a fire.

The incident is understood to have taken place at about 12.30pm when the fire alarm went off and smoke was spotted outside the building.

One end of the shopping centre was closed to the public for 10 to 15 minutes while the blaze was dealt with by on-site staff.

@TheOxfordMail smoke and fire alarms at Templars square, evacuation in process — DARREN WARNE (@Warney_Darren) May 26, 2017

Staff and shoppers have now returned to the Cowley centre.

Cherry O'Connell, manager at the British Heart Foundation shop, said she had been told the fire had been caused by a cigarette butt dropped from Hockmore Tower.

She said: "Everyone was running and screaming. I think it was more frightening because of the terrorist attack [in Manchester on Monday]."

An assistant manager at the nearby Sue Ryder shop said the whole incident was over after about 15 minutes.

She added: "People did run and we had a few people screaming, which was uncalled for."

Templars Square centre manager Owen Acland said: "Templars Square Shopping Centre experienced an unplanned evacuation this afternoon, caused by a small bin fire in an external area of the shopping centre which we believe may have been caused by a cigarette.

"Centre staff responded quickly and extinguished the fire before members of the fire brigade arrived and confirmed it was safe.

"However, the centre’s fire safety equipment was activated causing the centre to evacuate. We apologise for any distress or upset caused by this incident and wish to reassure all of our customers that their safety and welfare is our priority."