A BALLERINA and baroness are among the speakers starring at a celebration of the arts.

The Oxford Festival of the Arts will return to the city this summer for the ninth time, boasting a line-up of performances, music, outdoor film screenings and creative workshops.

Events take place across Oxford over two weeks in June and July, including at Magdalen College School, which is the main sponsor of the festival.

Festival director Anne Cotton said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with cultural organisations throughout the city to offer an exciting and varied programme of events to appeal to festival-goers of all ages.”

It takes place from June 24 until July 8, featuring stars from Strictly Come Dancing including judge and ballerina Darcey Bussell.

Politician and academic baroness Shirley Williams will talk about her career, while actor Jeremy Irons will join the Magdalen College Choir for an evening of music.

The festival is aimed at people of all ages and celebrates an array of arts and culture, with backing from Arts Council England.

Helen Pike, master of Magdalen College School in Cowley Place, said: “It offers something for everyone. I am proud that the school is associated with this cracking community event.”

Former England cricketer Mark Ramprakash joins the line-up for a new event this year that celebrates sport, while a comedy event will feature Marcus Brigstocke.

Simon Armitage will feature at a live poetry night, involving close collaboration local school pupils. The festival will also see a pop-up photography exhibition decorate Frideswide Square. For details of the line-up and booking, visit artsfestivaloxford.org.