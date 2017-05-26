OXFORD residents have given support to the presence of armed police in the city centre following the Manchester terror attack.

Armed officers continue to patrol Oxford city centre following the fatal bombing at Manchester Arena on Monday night, which has so far claimed 23 lives, including children.

We spoke to residents and shoppers this morning about seeing armed police patrolling the streets.

Ian McAnaney, 62, a psychiatric nurse from Frys Hill, said: “As somebody who used to be a soldier and spent a lot of time in Northern Ireland, I see the sense in it.

"I think the government has to react in a forceful way."

Up to four pairs of officers have been spotted in busier locations around Oxford, including George Street, Cornmarket Street, New College Lane and inside the Clarendon Shopping Centre.

One of the armed officers, who gave his name as Sergeant Flynn, said: “There are about three or four pairs of us around the city.”

Teacher Jo Walker, 41, from Abingdon, also agreed that it was required.

She said: "I think it's probably necessary given the threat level has been raised to critical. It makes everyone feel a bit more secure."

For others, the move brought back bad memories. Diane Horsman, 61, who is semi-retired, said: “I saw them yesterday. It reminds me of the days of the IRA.

"It’s a little bit startling but I think it’s necessary.”

There is no word on how long armed police will remain in the city.

However, police have confirmed they are making decisions on a day-to-day basis. Sergeant Flynn added: “We get a briefing every morning.”