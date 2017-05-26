A CREW filming for a new movie starring Keira Knightley and Dominic West was spotted at a farm yesterday.

They were at Cogges Manor Farm Museum, in Witney, to film parts of Colette, directed by Wash Westmoreland.

Based on a true story, it is about the French novelist Gabrielle Sidonie Colette (1873-1954) who is played by Ms Knightley.

She overcomes an abusive marriage to become a leading writer in her country and a candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Her most famous work was Gigi, written in 1944, but she was also a mime, an actress and a journalist.

Mr West plays Henry Gauthier-Villars, Colette’s husband until 1910.

At one stage the couple had an affair with the same woman, American socialite Georgie Raoul-Duval, née Urquhart, without knowing.

The movie about Colette’s life is being filmed and produced now and members of the crew in Witney said they were next due to fly out to Budapest to continue today.

The film is due to be released in 2018, according to the British Film Council.