SENIOR staff at an Oxford nightclub have been awarded for their ‘dedication’.

The Deltic Group, which runs 59 clubs across the UK, hailed two members of the ATIK Oxford team at a national ceremony.

Nick Greensted was crowned ‘national general manager of the year’ and won the regional title for customer service for his work at the club in Park End Street.

His colleague Dexter Sneddon was named ‘deputy manager of the year’ for the region.

Deltic’s regional director Russell Quelch said: “Nick and Dexter are two of the most dedicated people I know.”